3 ಲೀಟರ್ ನೀರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ ಸರ್ವಿಸ್: ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದ ಯುವಕ ಜಾದೂ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A boy from Chamarajanagar district has invented to make car services with minimal use of water and eco friendly liquid. ME graduate from Germany Vikas from Gundlupet made this achievement.