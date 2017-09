ಚಾಮುಂಡಿಗೆ ತಾವು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಸೀರೆಯನ್ನೇ ಉಡಿಸಿ: ಪಾರ್ವತಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Dasara

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife parvati gifted saree to goddess Chamundeshwari. She forced Palace authorities to use that saree to decorate Chamundeshwari in Mysuru Dasara 2017