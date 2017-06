ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರದ ಧೋರಣೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Farmers staged protest condemning the golibar on farmers at Madhya Pradesh at Varakodu gate of T Narasipur road. President of state sugarcane grower’s association Kurubur Shanthakumar asked the government to waive off the loans of the farmers. The government is deaf when it comes to the plight of the farmers, he added. Due to road block, traffic was disrupted for sometime.