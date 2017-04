ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರಿಗೆ ಸಿಹಿ ಸುದ್ದಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

“There was a demand to have a Karmika Bhavan from many organizations. I had kept the demand in the Council and the government has accepted our demands and sanctioned Rs 4 crore to construct the Karmika Bhavan at Kadri Hills”, said the Chief Whip Ivan D’Souza in a press meet held at his office, MCC here on April 17.