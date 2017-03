ವ್ಹೀಲ್ ಚೇರ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆದವನ ಕರುಣಾಜನಕ ಕತೆಯನ್ನೊಮ್ಮೆ ಓದಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, March 3, 2017

Arjun a PUC student at St Aloysius college in Mangaluru is suffering from a rare diseases and has spent all these years on the bed. But he does not give up his studies. The boy who has multiple fracture in his bones comes to collage by wheelchair and wrote his PUC exams. The Mangaluru boy's achievement is something incredible.