ಮುಂದಿನ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಕೊಡಗಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಲಿ ಶಾಸಕರೇ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು!

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವ ಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Sitting BJP MLA's fo Kodagu district KG Bopaiah (Virajpet) and MLA Appachu Ranjan (Madiker) will contest for upcoming 2018 assembly elections. District BJP unit announced the candidates.