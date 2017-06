ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಆಯ್ಕೆಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಿಂದ ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣ-ದಲಿತ ಸಮೀಕರಣ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:57 [IST]

English summary

With a little over a month to go before the next President of India is elected, the BJP has been exploring the possibility of a Brahmin-Dalit combine. BJP sources tell OneIndia that the possibility of appointing a Brahmin as President and Dalit as Vice-President is being explored.