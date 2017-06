ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರ ದಾಳಿ, ಇಬ್ಬರು ಯೋಧರು ಹುತಾತ್ಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 12:33 [IST]

Continuing its relentless assault on the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army on Saturday initiated indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector. This comes after its fresh provocation earlier in the day in Poonch. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on. Meanwhile, an Army convoy in Anantnag's Qazigund was attacked by terrorists.