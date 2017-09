ಯೋಧನನ್ನು ಬಲಿ ಪಡೆದ ಪಾಕ್ ಅಪ್ರಚೋದಿತ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

#Visuals from the residence of BSF Constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh in Ballia; he lost his life in firing by Pakistan in J&K's RS Pura. pic.twitter.com/DloPgUhI5o

Jammu: Tributes paid to BSF constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh who lost his life in ceasefire violation in Arnia sector pic.twitter.com/qirG9FUhed

One jawan has been martyred in Pakistan firing at the Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a cease fire violation reported early this morning.