ಇಸ್ಲಾಮ್ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಆಜಾನ್ ಓಕೆ, ಲೌಡ್ ಸ್ಪೀಕರ್ ಯಾಕೆ?: ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:11 [IST]

English summary

Azaan is an integral part of Islam, not the loudspeaker, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in a judgment. The Bench was dealing with a petition filed by one Asa Mohammad who had sought criminal action against singer, Sonu Nigam who had tweeted against Azaan being played out on loudspeakers.