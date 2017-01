'ಎತ್ತಿನಹೊಳೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹಾಸನ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಅರಣ್ಯಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಂದ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಮಾಹಿತಿ'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 16:57 [IST]

English summary

K.N. Somashekhar, State convener of Western Ghats Samrakshana Horata Vedike, has alleged that the Hassan Forest Department officials misled the team of officers from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, who visited the Yettinahole project sites.