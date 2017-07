ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಮಗುವೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಾಯಪೂರ್ವಕ ಗರ್ಭಪಾತ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದ ಗಂಡ

Belgaum

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The wife, who was pregnant with a girl child, was aborted of pregnancy by her husband. This, without the knowledge of the woman. After the incident happened on Friday, she filed a complaint with the police. Based on the wife's complaint, the Belagavi police subsequently booked her husband Siddappa for female feoticide. However, Siddappa and the doctor are reportedly at large.