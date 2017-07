ಶರತ್ ಮಡಿವಾಳ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಜು.12 ರಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Karnataka state BJP has organised a protest to condemn murder of RSS worker Sharat Madival in Bantwal. State BJP general secretary Shobha Karndlaje and former deputy chief minister of Karnataka R.Ashok will lead the protest, which will be started from 11 am on July 12th in Anandrao circle, Bengaluru.