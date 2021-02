ರಕ್ತದ ಬಣ್ಣಕ್ಕೆ ತಿರುಗಿತು ಪ್ರವಾಹ, ಕಾರಣ ಕೇಳಿದ್ರೆ ಆಘಾತ!

#CrimsonTide | Flood waters in Indonesia's Jenggot village near Pekalongan city turned crimson from #batik dyes. Pekalongan is a hub for batik, a traditional method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to create patterns, usually on fabric.



