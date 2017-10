ಠಾಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಆಸನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವಘೋಷಿತ ದೇವಮಹಿಳೆ ರಾಧೆ ಮಾ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Can India's obsession with god men and god women ever be over? Specially now when a number of self acclaimed god men are cooling their heels inside jails. How else will you explain then when the self-styled god woman Radhe Ma was welcomed at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi. Yes, it certainly was a warm welcome as she was then seen sitting on chair of SHO.