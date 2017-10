'ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ್ರೆ ಮುಲಾಜಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಜಯಂತಿ ರದ್ದು'

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi slams Congress government. If the BJP comes to power, the Tipu Jayanti will be canceled, said Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Friday.