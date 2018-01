ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆಗೆ ಬಂತು ಏಷ್ಯಾದ ಅತೀ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಹನಿ ನೀರಾವರಿ ಯೋಜನೆ

Bagalkot

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The largest drip irrigation project in Asia, the Ramthal project in Karnataka has been commissioned. The Ramthal Marola project in the Bhagalkot district of Karnataka has been implemented by Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited. Netafim, an Israeli corporation, has provided technical assistance for this project.