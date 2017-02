ಎತ್ತಿನಹೊಳೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಫೆ.10ರಿಂದ ಆಮರಣಾಂತ ಉಪವಾಸ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Unto death satyagraha will be started in Mangaluru led by Netravati Samrakshana Samithi from February 10 to stop Yettinahole project and protect river Netravati. In a meeting of Netravati Samrakshana Samithi held at Bunts’ Association hall located near Bunts Hostel.