ತಿಂಥಣಿ ಬ್ರಿಜ್‌ : ಜ.12ರಿಂದ ಹಾಲುಮತ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ವೈಭವ 2017

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 12:41 [IST]

English summary

The Gulbarga division of the Kaginele Mahasamsthan Kanaka Gurupeetha is organising Halumatha Samskruti Vaibhava 2017, a three-day cultural extravaganza, from January 12 to 14 at Thintini bridge, Devadurga taluk Raichur.