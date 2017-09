ಯಾವ ಸಿಎಂ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯರಂತೆ ನಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿಲ್ಲ: ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ

Karnataka

Srinivasa Mata

Police have already started troubling Mangaluru Chalo. You cowards #stategovt . We are ready for the showdown pic.twitter.com/QaA5ZEF86i

Mysuru-Kodagu MP and BJP youth wing state president Pratap Simha exclusive interview with Oneindia Kannada about #MangaluruChalo. Karnataka BJP will be taking out bike rally on 5th September from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga and Hubballi. The rally will culminate in Mangaluru on 7th September.