ಜಗನ್ ಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ 148 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಭೂಮಿ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಎಂದ ಇ.ಡಿ.

English summary

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 148 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in cases related to YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, the agency said.