ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 8 ಉಗ್ರರು, ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಇಲಾಖೆಯಿಂದ ದಾಳಿಯ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

A very high alert has been sounded by the Intelligence Bureau after inputs suggested the presence of 8 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Punjab. The 8 terrorists who infiltrated into India through the Line of Control at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir managed to slip into Punjab and could be attempting an attack on the scale of Pathankot, the IB has also said.