ನಾಗರ ಪಂಚಮಿ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯ: ತಿಳಿಯಬೇಕಾದ 6 ಸಂಗತಿ

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Nag Panchami is an important festival in India. The people of Karnataka are celebrating this festival with devotion every year on 5th day of Shravana masa. This year Nagara panchami will be on 28th July, Friday. Here are few things to know about Nag Panchami. Festival of snakes.