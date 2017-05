Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 20:34 [IST]

English summary

UPSC Civil Services Examination 206 results have been declared. Based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2016 held by the Union Public Service Commission in December, 2016 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-May, 2017, the commission has selected 1099 candidates for the appointment in various services.