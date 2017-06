'ಆಕಸ್ಮಿಕ ಪಿಎಂ' ಎಂಎಂ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನುಪಮ್ ಖೇರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 16:31 [IST]

An adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s controversial book The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh will hit the silver screen by December 2018 months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections reports Economic Times. Anupam Kher is playing the lead role.