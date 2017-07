ವಿಂಬಲ್ಡನ್: ನಡಾಲ್ ಅವರ ಕಳಪೆ ಸಾಧನೆಯ ಹಿನ್ನೋಟ

Sports

Mahesh

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:36 [IST]

Rafael Nadal could not hide his disappointment after losing to Giles Muller and walked off the Centre Court after what appeared a valedictory wave to all corners. But the 31-year-old Spaniard later insisted he will be back in 2018.