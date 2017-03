ಇತಿಹಾಸ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ : ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಸುಲ್ತಾನ್ ಮದ್ದಿನಮನೆ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Tipu's Armoury rolled acrossed to a new location,It's a first-not only for Railways- but probably for the entire country. History has been made by shifting Tipu Armoury(Masonry Structure Weighing 900Tonnes) at Srirangapatna(Mysuru)by about 40 m to lay 2nd line.