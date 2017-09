ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಹತ್ಯೆಯ ಕಡೆಯ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಹೇಗಿದ್ದವು?

Bangalore

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕನ್ನಡ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

Who is the person behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh? Have the police arrested any person in this regard? Police who are investigating the high profile case are still clueless. But, after watching the CCTV they have found certain things. A police officer has narrated the last few minutes of the brutal murder.