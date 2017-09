'ಸಿದ್ದು ಸಾಕು': ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವೈಫಲ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರಿಂದ ಕೂಗು

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

#SidduSaaku high level corruption in all sectors and complete failure of law and order Highest level of casteism in offices nd in govt

For Siddu(&his colleagues) "law&order" means d domination of police authorities. Vry different frm rule of law. #SidduSaaku #MangaloreChalo

Law & order in Karnataka has gone from Bad to Worse. Appeasement politics has ruined life of many innocents! Sleeping Govt... #SidduSaaku 1 pic.twitter.com/Vg8Q61TRwF

English summary

People are blaming Karnataka Siddaramaiah for his failure in maintaining law and order in the state. #siddusaaku (Stop Siddu)hashtag is trending in twitter now.