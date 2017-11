ಚೀನಾ ಬಗ್ಗುಬಡಿದು ಏಷ್ಯಾಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ವನಿತೆಯರು

Sports

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

CONGRATS Indian Womens Hockey team. 🇮🇳 5-4 🇨🇳 in shootout to win #AsiaCup2017 . What a win for 🇮🇳, 4th ranked team in Asia @TheHockeyIndia

Here are the results after the Final Day at the 9th Women's #AsiaCup2017 on 5th Nov. pic.twitter.com/rtC1qdUBS8

English summary

The Indian women's hockey team created history as they beat China in a tense shootout to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2017 after 13 years and qualify for next year's Women's World Cup as the continental champions here at Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium in Japan.