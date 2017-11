ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಯಾಡ್ಮಿಂಟನ್ ತಾರೆ ಪಿವಿ ಸಿಂಧುಗೆ ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ಕಿರುಕುಳ

Sports

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3)

English summary

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has joined the list of people, who have put forward complaints against the Indigo Airlines. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has taken to Twitter to accuse a certain Mr. Ajeetesh, one of the airlines' ground staff in the Mumbai airport.