ಕೊರಿಯಾ ಸೂಪರ್ ಸಿರೀಸ್, ಫೈನಲ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ ಸಿಂಧು

Sports

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Korea Open Super Series: India's PV Sindhu defeats China's He Bingjiao by 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 to enter into the final

English summary

Korea Open Super Series: India's PV Sindhu defeats China's He Bingjiao by 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 to enter into the final on September 16.