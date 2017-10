Sports

Ramesh B

English summary

Indian hockey team began its Asia Cup 2017 campaign with a 5-1 win over Japan in Dhaka on Wednesday. SV Sunil (3rd minute), Lalit Upadhyay (22’), Ramandeep Singh (33’) and Harmanpreet Singh (35’, 48’) found the target for India, who started the match with aggressive intent.ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಕಪ್ ಹಾಕಿ: ಜಪಾನ್ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಮಣಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ