ಸೈನಿಕರಿಗೆ ಸಿಹಿ ಹಂಚಿ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸಿದ ಯುಸೂಫ್ ಪಠಾಣ್

Cricket

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occassion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/mtkdsEfNpA

English summary

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan got a lot of love and appreciation for his gesture yesterday of exchanging sweets with jawans on the occasion of Diwali.In a tweet, Pathan posted a picture of himself with jawans at Baroda airport and wrote about the respect he has for the armed forces who are working even during a festive occasion like Diwali.