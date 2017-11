ಪಂದ್ಯದ ವೇಳೆ ವಾಕಿ-ಟಾಕಿ ಬಳಕೆ, ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ಕ್ಲೀನ್ ಚಿಟ್

Cricket

Ramesh B

English summary

Virat Kohli was seen using a walkie-talkie during the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla at New Delhi, which led to many believing that it was an out of the ordinary incident. However, on Thursday, a BCCI official told that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had been informed about the incident and that the Indian skipper had done 'nothing wrong'.