29 ಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನಾಯಕ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

Cricket

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

[VIDEO]: From @imVkohli 's Birthday Celebration At ITC Fortune Park, Rajkot! #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/U148cp3MUy

Happy Birthday, @imVkohli . Have yet another fabulous year. God bless #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/33fCZye5cE

English summary

Team India Captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th Birthday with Team in Rajkote, team mates smack the cake into Virat's face.