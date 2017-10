ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ 'ಟಿಪ್ಸ್' ಏನಿದರ ಗುಟ್ಟು?

Cricket

Virat Kohli was asked on Gurmeet Ram's statement on him teaching cricket:- "Funniest part was him calling Jagdish Nehra and Jousuf Pathan😂😂"

Tainted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said to the media previously that he trained the likes of Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh (Boxer). Here is the reaction from Team India captain Virat Kohli.