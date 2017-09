ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ಕುಲದೀಪ್ ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್

Cricket

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

. @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal didn't just bowl well but actually spun the game in India's favour! Superb batting @imVkohli & @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/0mUKz4tnlf

English summary

Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar applauses Team India's spinners Yajuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Batsmen Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli for their remarkeble performances which led Team India's victory in 2nd ODI against Australia, on 21st September, 2017.