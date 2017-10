ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 2 ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟ, ಕೆಎಲ್ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಇನ್

Cricket

#TeamIndia for first two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The 3-match Test series begins from the 16th of November in Kolkata #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/o2Ib0Qjqzf

The Indian selectors decided to bring in fit-again Murali Vijay and drop Abhinav Mukund as they picked the squad for the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka. With skipper Virat Kohli asking for rest for the third Test, the squad is yet to be announced.