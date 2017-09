ನಟಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಆರೋಪ ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ ವಾರ್ನ್

Cricket

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Here’s my statement to false allegations ! pic.twitter.com/jGcNTpkoCe

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp

English summary

SHANE Warne has denied claims he punched a cine star at a private nightclub in London’s Mayfair.