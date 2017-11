ಶತಕ ವಂಚಿತ ರಾಹುಲ್, ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ 3 ಅಂಕ

Cricket

Pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as it is expected to be on Day 4 - primary reason why Karnataka hasn't enforced follw-on. #KARvDEL

English summary

Opener KL Rahul (92) missed out on a century after Abhimanyu Mithun orchestrated Delhi's fall with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka earned three points on the basis of their first innings lead in the Group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw, here on Sunday (November 12).