ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟವಾದ 'ಶತಕ' ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ಧೋನಿ

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Yet another 100 for @msdhoni ! This time in front of the stumps! Congratulations on a century of 50s Mahi 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2yPf1wUnW7

English summary

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni touched another milestone in his career as he reached the coveted landmark of 100 international half-centuries across all formats with an innings of 79 against Australia in the first ODI, here on Sunday.