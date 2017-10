ಡೆಮಾಕ್ರಾಸಿಸ್ XI ರಾಜ್ ದೀಪ್ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್!

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

How can Democracy of any country have just XI ppl or u don’t play cricket & call it democracy - bad title #RajdeepsBook

MS Dhoni unable to play his first game for East Zone! And you can collect many interesting facts from #RajdeepsBook Democracy's XI

When Tendulkar was starting off in 1990, a player earned Rs 10,000 a day for a Test match and Rs 6500 for a one-day match. #RajdeepsBook

Seek your blessings friends as one embarks on a new journey! DemocracysXI is finally avail across most stores! #RajdeepsBook pic.twitter.com/VqKSFuqogL

English summary

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai narrates the story of post-Independence cricket and the changes in India through the lives of eleven extraordinary Indian cricketers – from Dilip Sardesai and Tiger Pataudi in the 1960s to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli today.