Cricket

Ramesh B

English summary

Batsman KL Rahul has been dropped from India's 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand that begins in Mumbai on October 22. Replacing the right-hander will be Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಏಕದಿನ ಸರಣಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟ