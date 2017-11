ಲಂಕಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಮೊದಲ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಳೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿ!

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Oh... they making Vadaa on the pitch .. hehehe or is it chai ???? #INDvSL #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/DS38EG8LFF

The super sopper and ground staff hard at work at the Eden Gardens #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/H050l54s4w

English summary

Toss between India and Sri Lanka for the first Test has been delayed due to rain at Eden Gardens here on Thursday (November 16).