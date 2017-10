2ನೇ ಏಕದಿನ ಪಂದ್ಯ: ಭಾರತ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು 231 ರನ್ ಗಳ ಗುರಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಕಿವೀಸ್

Cricket

Ramesh B

English summary

India produced a spledid bowling performance in the second ODI against New Zealand to restrict the Black Caps to 230 for 9 in 50 overs. A small partnership between Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme was New Zealand’s saviour in an otherwise dismal batting performance in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Oct 25.