ಮಳೆ ಭೀತಿ ಇದ್ದರೂ, 4ನೇ ಏಕದಿನ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿಯಿಲ್ಲ

24Hrs ☔ Forecast for #BBMP . 8.30AM of 26 September 17 to 8.30AM of 27 September 17. Moderate to R.Heavy ☔ expected across #BBMP . pic.twitter.com/XMz5SF3VjV

English summary

The fourth one-day international match between India and Australia in Bengaluru faces a threat of a washout as rain is likely to play spoilsport in the match scheduled to be held on Thursday (September 28).