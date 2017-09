ಆಸೀಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಒಡಿಐ ನಂ.1 ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ ಭಾರತ

Cricket

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the third ODI played between the two sides at Indore. The victory helped them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series which helps them pip South Africa to claim the no. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. This now means that India are now at the top of both the Test and ODI rankings.