ಟೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ಲೀಗ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಶಿಪ್ : ಐಸಿಸಿ ಸಭೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

A new nine team Test league and 13 team ODI league have been agreed in principle by members at ICC Board meeting. https://t.co/ZKpzU1dbYF pic.twitter.com/US3jWwUPCO

English summary

The ICC is set to start a nine- team Test league and a 13-team ODI league in 2019 and 2020 respectively, aiming to bring "context and meaning to bilateral cricket".