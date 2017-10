Cricket

Gorchuk police on Wednesday morning arrested two youth for reportedly being involved in the attack on the Australian team bus following the second T20I in Guwahati. Australia won the contest by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1 and leave the series open going into the third T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. The two youth are reportedly in police custody.